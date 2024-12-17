Workbox to Open 29,000 SF Coworking Space in DC’s Dupont Circle District

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Workbox plans to open a new 29,000-square-foot coworking space at an office building located at 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle district. The new space is set to open in February and will represent the company’s first location in the Mid-Atlantic and its 12th nationwide. Workbox also recently announced a coworking location in Pittsburgh that is set to open next month.

Workbox – Dupont Circle will feature an entire floor of workspaces, lounges, conference rooms and amenity spaces. Additionally, the space will offer offices and suites for teams ranging in size from one to 40 individuals, all of which have flexible monthly rental agreements.