Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Workbox's 12th location will open in Washington, D.C.'s Dupont Circle district in February.
District of ColumbiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Workbox to Open 29,000 SF Coworking Space in DC’s Dupont Circle District

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Workbox plans to open a new 29,000-square-foot coworking space at an office building located at 1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle district. The new space is set to open in February and will represent the company’s first location in the Mid-Atlantic and its 12th nationwide. Workbox also recently announced a coworking location in Pittsburgh that is set to open next month.

Workbox – Dupont Circle will feature an entire floor of workspaces, lounges, conference rooms and amenity spaces. Additionally, the space will offer offices and suites for teams ranging in size from one to 40 individuals, all of which have flexible monthly rental agreements.

You may also like

Avison Young Negotiates 27,200 SF Industrial Lease in...

Subtext, Kayne Anderson to Break Ground on 1,332-Bed...

MDH Partners Completes Two Metro Charlotte Industrial Buildings...

Global Holdings to Undertake $30M Renovation of Midtown...

Nuveen Green Capital Provides $11.8M C-PACE Loan for...

CBRE Arranges Three Office Loans at First Citizens...

Sprouts Farmers Market Opens 23,000 SF Store in...

CBRE Brokers $29.5M Sale of Plaza at Eastlake...

Urban Innovations Completes 15,000 SF Office Build-out for...