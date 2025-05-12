Monday, May 12, 2025
Workbox to Open its Largest Coworking Space in Chicago’s Civic Opera Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Workbox, a national workspace operator, has unveiled plans to open its largest U.S. location at the Civic Opera Building in Chicago’s Loop. Workbox Chicago – Civic Opera will offer local entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to be part of a coworking community. In addition to flexible workspace solutions, member benefits include direct connection to more than 100 capital and operating partners, programming and networking events as well as connection to affiliates such as Workbox Ventures.

The new location is set to open Monday, June 2 and marks the company’s seventh workspace in Chicago and 13th nationwide. Workbox Chicago – Civic Opera will be located along the Chicago River at 20 N. Wacker Drive, Suite 1000. Totaling 68,000 square feet, the location spans two floors with lounges, conference rooms, public outdoor space, a workout facility and modern amenities. Offices and suites will be available for teams ranging in size from 1 to 50 employees. Workbox is offering a variety of leasing specials for private offices and suites. There are also floating membership and reserved desk options for those looking for individual plans.

