Workhorse Group Signs 58,720 SF Industrial Flex Lease in Suburban Cincinnati

WHEATON, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shops of Wheaton for $7.3 million. The 79,151-square-foot retail center is located at 1101 Butterfield Road in Wheaton, about 25 miles west of Chicago. The property is 91 percent occupied, and anchor tenants include Anytime Fitness and Fox Bowl. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor. Weisenbeck, Sharko and colleague Kevin Wiersema secured and represented the buyer, a New Jersey-based limited liability company.