Workspace Property Trust Sells Two-Building, 238,500 SF Office Campus in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Workspace Property Trust has completed the disposition of a two-building office campus in Phoenix. An affiliate of Wentworth Property Co. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 238,500 square feet, the campus includes two three-story buildings with 39,750-square-foot floor plates. Onsite amenities include a fitness center with locker rooms, a large kitchen, electric vehicle charging stations, multiple indoor and outdoor work areas and loading docks. Originally built in 2001, the asset offers flexible configurations suitable for a range of tenant needs. The campus is located at 25500-25600 N. Norterra Drive.

Wentworth plans to invest in the property, including a full mechanical engineering upgrade and new food, wellness and training amenities.

Jim Bayless and Ashley Brooks Jr. of CBRE advised on the transaction. The team will handle leasing for the property on behalf of Wentworth, with Wentworth Property Management managing the campus.