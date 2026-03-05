Thursday, March 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
25500-25600-N-Norterra-Dr-Phoenix-AZ
Located at 25500-25600 N. Norterra Drive in Phoenix, the two-building property offers 238,500 square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

Workspace Property Trust Sells Two-Building, 238,500 SF Office Campus in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Workspace Property Trust has completed the disposition of a two-building office campus in Phoenix. An affiliate of Wentworth Property Co. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 238,500 square feet, the campus includes two three-story buildings with 39,750-square-foot floor plates. Onsite amenities include a fitness center with locker rooms, a large kitchen, electric vehicle charging stations, multiple indoor and outdoor work areas and loading docks. Originally built in 2001, the asset offers flexible configurations suitable for a range of tenant needs. The campus is located at 25500-25600 N. Norterra Drive.

Wentworth plans to invest in the property, including a full mechanical engineering upgrade and new food, wellness and training amenities.

Jim Bayless and Ashley Brooks Jr. of CBRE advised on the transaction. The team will handle leasing for the property on behalf of Wentworth, with Wentworth Property Management managing the campus.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 466-Unit Self-Storage...

Xceed Office Signs 22,450 SF Lease in Houston’s...

CBRE Arranges $58M Acquisition Financing for Industrial Portfolio...

Banyan Street, Lafayette Street Acquire Harborview Plaza Offices...

ECI Group Sells 260-Unit Apartment Community in McDonough,...

Newmark Brokers $38.2M Sale of Land Site, Office...

Phillips Edison & Co. Buys 46,406 SF Shops...

Gantry Secures $10.2M Refinancing for Terminal Sales Office...

JLL Negotiates $53M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site...