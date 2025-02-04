Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Workspace Signs Hyundai Capital America to 45,000 SF Office Lease in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Workspace Property Trust has signed Hyundai Capital America to a 45,000-square-foot office lease at 4100 Wildwood Parkway, a 100,000-square-foot office building located within the Wildwood Office Park in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. Hyundai Capital America, the finance and loan partner of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis car brands, previously operated a call center out of this location. 4100 Wildwood Parkway features offices, onsite conference facilities, kitchens and recreational areas.

Kirk Anders of Anders Commercial Properties and Bob Gibbons of REATA Commercial Realty represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Wes Rudes represented Workspace on an internal basis.

