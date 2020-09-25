REBusinessOnline

WorkSuites Debuts New Coworking Brand WorkTank in North Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

WorkTank-Dallas

WorkTank's space at 6060 N. Central Expressway in Dallas totals 4,000 square feet and features patio workstations.

DALLAS — WorkSuites, a provider of coworking and flexible office spaces, has debuted its new brand WorkTank with a 4,000-square-foot space at 6060 N. Central Expressway in North Dallas. The WorkTank brand will offer a more private and professional office-using experience, with spaces located on ground floors as opposed to upper floors of office buildings, as is the case with the traditional WorkSuites brand. The new space will offer coffee and snacks, printers and patio workstations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  