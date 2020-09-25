WorkSuites Debuts New Coworking Brand WorkTank in North Dallas

DALLAS — WorkSuites, a provider of coworking and flexible office spaces, has debuted its new brand WorkTank with a 4,000-square-foot space at 6060 N. Central Expressway in North Dallas. The WorkTank brand will offer a more private and professional office-using experience, with spaces located on ground floors as opposed to upper floors of office buildings, as is the case with the traditional WorkSuites brand. The new space will offer coffee and snacks, printers and patio workstations.