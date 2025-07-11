World Emblem Signs 72,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — World Emblem has signed a 72,000-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The Florida-based patch and insignia manufacturer is relocating and expanding from a nearby, 35,000-square-foot space to the building at 6740 Signat Drive. About 140 employees will work at the plant to start, and the company plans to reshore 50 jobs and add up to 100 additional staff at the facility, which will initially produce up to 500,000 emblems and patches per week. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations.