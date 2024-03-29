World Premier Investments Acquires Newport and Walnut Center Strip Mall in Tustin, California

TUSTIN, CALIF. — World Premier Investments has purchased Newport and Walnut Center, a retail strip center in the Orange County city of Tustin. A private family trust sold the asset for $6.2 million.

Daniel Tyner, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Located at 13812 Newport Ave., Newport and Walnut Center features 9,624 square feet of retail space. The center is fully occupied by eight tenants, including HiroNori Craft Ramen, Crown Beauty, Studio 18 Nail Bar and Moon Lash Beauty.