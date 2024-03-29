Friday, March 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
13812-Newport-Ave-Tustin-CA
Located at 13812 Newport Ave. in Tustin, Calif., Newport and Walnut Center features 9,624 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

World Premier Investments Acquires Newport and Walnut Center Strip Mall in Tustin, California

by Amy Works

TUSTIN, CALIF. — World Premier Investments has purchased Newport and Walnut Center, a retail strip center in the Orange County city of Tustin. A private family trust sold the asset for $6.2 million.

Daniel Tyner, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Located at 13812 Newport Ave., Newport and Walnut Center features 9,624 square feet of retail space. The center is fully occupied by eight tenants, including HiroNori Craft Ramen, Crown Beauty, Studio 18 Nail Bar and Moon Lash Beauty.

You may also like

G Capital Markets Arranges $15.5M Recapitalization for Seniors...

Voit Negotiates Sale of 48,235 SF Warehouse in...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 334-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Shear Bliss to Open at Eden Prairie Center...

Terreno Realty Acquires Brooklyn Industrial Building for $12M

GFI Realty Arranges $4.8M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment...

California’s South Coast Region Sees Burst of CRE...

EQT Exeter Acquires New Industrial Building Leased to...

Shorenstein Properties Sells 248,000 SF Office Building in...