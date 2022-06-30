World Premier Investments Buys 219,902 SF Fullerton Town Center in Orange County

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Amazon Fresh, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, WSS and AMC Theatre are tenants at Fullerton Town Center in Fullerton, Calif.

FULLERTON, CALIF. — A group led by World Premier Investments has acquired Fullerton Town Center, a grocery-anchored neighborhood retail center in Fullerton. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue, Fullerton Town Center features 219,902 square feet of retail space. The property boasts a 98 percent national tenant base, including Amazon Fresh, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, WSS and an AMC Theatrea dine-in location with food, beverage and elevated service offerings.

NewMark Merrill represented the buyer, while Reza Investment Group represented the seller in the deal.