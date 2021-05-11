World-Renowned Commercial Real Estate Architect Art Gensler Passes Away at 85

SAN FRANCISCO — M. Art Gensler Jr., founder of San Francisco-based global design firm Gensler, passed away on Monday.

At the age of 85, Gensler died at his Mill Creek, Calif., home following an 18-month battle with lung disease, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In 1965, along with his wife Drucilla Cortell Gensler and James Follett, Gensler co-founded the design firm M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates in San Francisco. Since its founding, the firm has grown from a three-person operation to more than 5,000 employees across 50 locations globally.

“Art didn’t want to be a ‘starchitect,’” says Andy Cohen, Gensler co-CEO. “In fact, what he built was a constellation of stars by hiring smart people and getting out of their way. It’s why Gensler is a pioneer in our industry, and Art’s legacy will remain imbedded in our firm’s unique culture.”