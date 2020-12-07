REBusinessOnline

World Wholesale Signs 27,523 SF Industrial Lease in Elmhurst, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The property is located at 845 N. Larch Ave.

ELMHURST, ILL. — World Wholesale Inc., a distributor for convenience stores, has signed a 27,523-square-foot industrial lease at 845 N. Larch Ave. in Elmhurst. The recently constructed property, situated near the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, is now fully occupied. Christopher Lydon and Ryan Hanley of Avison Young represented the owner, Alpha Industrial Properties, in the lease transaction. Brian Colson and Brian Pomorski of Avison Young represented the tenant.

