WorldPac Signs 11,092 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Dallas

DALLAS — WorldPac Inc., a wholesale distributor of automotive parts, has signed an 11,092-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 2939-2391 Irving Blvd. in Dallas. Canon Shoults, Maddy Canty and Harrison Putt of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Entrada Partners, in the lease negotiations. Robin Dodson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.