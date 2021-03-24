Worldwide Commercial Brokers Sale of 552-Unit Waterford Grove Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Frisco-based Worldwide Commercial has brokered the sale of Waterford Grove, a 552-unit apartment community in northwest Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1973 and offers two-and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, leasing office, pool, a dog park and an after-hours childcare program. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.