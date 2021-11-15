REBusinessOnline

Worldwide Express Signs 24,480 SF Office Headquarters Lease at The Stack in Dallas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Third-party logistics company Worldwide Express has signed a 24,480-square-foot office headquarters lease at The Stack, a 16-story office building that recently opened in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. The Stack features a fitness center, coffee/cocktail lounge and an amenity terrace with views of the Dallas skyline. Transwestern represented the tenant in the negotiations for the 10-year lease. Altschuler & Co. represented the landlord, a partnership between Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Hines.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  