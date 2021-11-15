Worldwide Express Signs 24,480 SF Office Headquarters Lease at The Stack in Dallas

DALLAS — Third-party logistics company Worldwide Express has signed a 24,480-square-foot office headquarters lease at The Stack, a 16-story office building that recently opened in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. The Stack features a fitness center, coffee/cocktail lounge and an amenity terrace with views of the Dallas skyline. Transwestern represented the tenant in the negotiations for the 10-year lease. Altschuler & Co. represented the landlord, a partnership between Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Hines.