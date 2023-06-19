Monday, June 19, 2023
The facility marks the third phase of Realterm’s Northeast Cargo Complex.
Worldwide Flight Services Leases 132,000 SF Cargo Facility at Chicago Airport

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has leased a new 132,000-square-foot cargo facility that is part of the third phase of the Northeast Cargo Complex at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Realterm developed and owns the facility, which features 122,000 square feet of warehouse space and 10,000 square feet of office space. There is also more than 200,000 square feet of ramp space that can accommodate two group VI aircraft such as the Boeing 747. The project team included BOWA, Clayco and d’Escoto Inc. Realterm is targeting LEED Silver certification for the property, which is equipped with electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels. WFS is a provider of air cargo logistics and ground handling services.

