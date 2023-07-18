Tuesday, July 18, 2023
The two-story office building is situated on 22 acres at 12400 Meredith Drive.
WorldWide Logistics Opens New 76,000 SF Headquarters in Urbandale, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

URBANDALE, IOWA — WorldWide Logistics has opened its new 76,000-square-foot headquarters in Urbandale, a northwest suburb of Des Moines. The two-story building provides office space for corporate and customer service center teams that were previously housed in three separate buildings in Urbandale. Amenities include a café, collaborative areas, markets, outdoor patio and quarter-mile walking path. Established in 1999, WorldWide Logistics is a third-party logistics company. The Opus Group served as the design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer.

