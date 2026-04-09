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In addition to the lease with Worldwide Logistics, ownership has also inked a deal with Nekteck, a provider of massaging devices, for 83,999 square feet at Building 1 of Arsenal Trade Center. Matt Esposito of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in that deal.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheast

Worldwide Logistics Signs 451,916 SF Industrial Lease in Sayreville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Worldwide Logistics USA, the American affiliate of Chinese freight company Worldwide Logistics Group, has signed a 451,916-square-foot industrial lease in the Central New Jersey community of Sayreville. The deal is for the entirety of Building 3 within Arsenal Trade Center, a newly constructed development that spans roughly 1.1 million square feet across three buildings. Jimo Liu of Cushman & Wakefield represented Worldwide Logistics in the lease negotiations. Tom Monahan, Larry Schiffinhaus and Brian Golden of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and CBRE Investment Management.

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