Worldwide Logistics Signs 451,916 SF Industrial Lease in Sayreville, New Jersey

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Worldwide Logistics USA, the American affiliate of Chinese freight company Worldwide Logistics Group, has signed a 451,916-square-foot industrial lease in the Central New Jersey community of Sayreville. The deal is for the entirety of Building 3 within Arsenal Trade Center, a newly constructed development that spans roughly 1.1 million square feet across three buildings. Jimo Liu of Cushman & Wakefield represented Worldwide Logistics in the lease negotiations. Tom Monahan, Larry Schiffinhaus and Brian Golden of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and CBRE Investment Management.