Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
800-E.-Sonterra-Blvd.-San-Antonio
The office building at 800 E. Sonterra Blvd. in San Antonio is known as Concord Park I. Worth & Associates acquired the building vacant but has subsequently a lease for about half the space.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Worth & Associates Buys 99,263 SF Office Building in North San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based brokerage and investment firm Worth & Associates has purchased a 99,263-square-foot office building in San Antonio. The four-story building at 800 E. Sonterra Blvd. is located on the city’s north side and was originally constructed in 1999, according to LoopNet Inc. Steve Thomas, Alyse Sellers and Zander Thomas of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, Energy Transfer, in the transaction. Shawn Gulley and Lukin King represented Worth & Associates on an internal basis.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 93,578 SF Office Building...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 14,812 SF Retail Strip...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Shopping...

NYCBS Signs 35,469 SF Office Lease at Radio...

SharkNinja to Open 14,296 SF Office in Midtown...

FJM Merced Associates Buys 26,400 SF Industrial Space...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.4M Sale-Leaseback of Mixed-Use...

Regency Properties Acquires 173,773 SF Muncie Towne Plaza...

Globe Life Agrees to Buy McKinney Office Building...