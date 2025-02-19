Worth & Associates Buys 99,263 SF Office Building in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based brokerage and investment firm Worth & Associates has purchased a 99,263-square-foot office building in San Antonio. The four-story building at 800 E. Sonterra Blvd. is located on the city’s north side and was originally constructed in 1999, according to LoopNet Inc. Steve Thomas, Alyse Sellers and Zander Thomas of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, Energy Transfer, in the transaction. Shawn Gulley and Lukin King represented Worth & Associates on an internal basis.