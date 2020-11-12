REBusinessOnline

Worth & Associates Lands First Tenant at 135,000 SF Walker Ranch Business Park in San Antonio

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Worth & Associates has landed the first tenant at Walker Ranch Business Park, the locally based developer’s 135,000-square-foot office and flex project on the city’s north-central side. Computer Solutions, a San Antonio-based technology and IT consulting firm, will occupy 20,540 square feet at Building II, where about 90 employees will work. The 78,000-square-foot Building II is under construction, and the tenant expects to take occupancy of its new space in April 2021. Russell Noll of Transwestern represented Computer Solutions in the lease negotiations.

