FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Worth Commercial Real Estate has purchased Magnolia Centre, a 31,000-square-foot historic office building located in Fort Worth’s Near Southside District. According to LoopNet Inc., the six-story building was originally constructed in 1926 and renovated in 1990. Worth Commercial plans to occupy space on the building’s fourth floor for its new headquarters and to lease the remainder. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.