Worth Street Partners Acquires 108-Unit Stone Manor Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Dallas-based Worth Street Partners has acquired Stone Manor, a 108-unit apartment complex in the Bachman Lake area of Dallas. The property was built in 1964 and offers one- and two-bedroom units as well as a pool. An entity doing business as Gomel Texas LLC sold the Class C property for an undisclosed price. Mark Allen of Greystone brokered the deal. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program at Stone Manor, which was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.

