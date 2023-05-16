Worthe Completes 800,000 SF Warner Bros. Headquarters at Burbank Studios in California

BURBANK, CALIF. — Worthe has completed construction of the 800,000-square-foot office project known as Second Century at Burbank Studios. It will serve as the headquarters for Warner Bros.

The two LEED-certified office buildings are located on the southernmost portion of the Burbank Studios Lot in Burbank. Frank Gehry and his team at Gehry Partners designed the project.

Worthe developed the asset alongside its construction company, Krismar Construction. Stockbridge Real Estate Fund partnered on the project.

Second Century was named in anticipation of the upcoming 100-year anniversary of Warner Bros. The buildings will house about 4,500 Warner Bros. employees.