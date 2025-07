SAN ANTONIO — Nonprofit organization Wounded Warrior Project has signed an 18,559-square-foot office lease in San Antonio. The space is located within Building 3 at University Heights Tech Center on the city’s northwest side and will be able to support about 70 employees. Brian Kates of JLL represented Wounded Warrior Project in the lease negotiations. Rob Gish represented the landlord, locally based owner-operator Worth & Associates, on an internal basis.