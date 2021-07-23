WPC Tops Out 26-Story Apartment Tower in Silver Spring, Maryland

At 26 stories, Solaire 8200 Dixon will be Silver Spring’s tallest building, according to WPC.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — Washington Property Co. (WPC) has topped out Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit apartment tower in the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring. The general contractor, Clark Construction Co., is slated to deliver the first apartments in mid-2022. Architectural firm Design Collective designed the property.

At 26 stories, Solaire 8200 Dixon will be Silver Spring’s tallest building, according to WPC. The property will feature the area’s first food hall and city market, which will be open to the public.

Community amenities will include a rooftop fitness center, pool and sky lounge, as well as a club room with coworking facilities, catering kitchen, 24-hour concierge and package services, pet spa and two guest suites for residents’ use. About 75 percent of the apartments will be one-bedroom and the remainder will have two bedrooms.

Solaire 8200 Dixon will be located on the former site of Progress Place, which was home to the nonprofit organization Shepherd’s Table. Through a public-private partnership with Montgomery County, WPC developed a new Progress Place building offsite at 8106 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. The new facility houses Shepherd’s Table and two other nonprofits, Interfaith Works and Mobile Med.

WPC is a commercial real estate developer and owner based in Bethesda, Md. Solaire 8200 Dixon is WPC’s fifth multifamily community under the Solaire brand, which totals over 1,400 rental apartments.