WPT Capital Acquires 603,092 SF Industrial Property in Central New Jersey

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — WPT Capital Advisors has acquired a 603,092-square-foot industrial property in Monroe Township, located outside of Trenton in Central New Jersey. The two-building development at 130 Interstate Blvd., which was fully leased at the time of sale, was constructed in 1999 and expanded in 2014. Building features include clear heights of 28 to 32 feet, 66 loading doors, two drive-in doors and parking for 83 trailers and 243 cars. The seller was not disclosed. Jim Cadranell, Ryan Carroll and Caleb Henry of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal through PGIM Real Estate.