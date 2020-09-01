REBusinessOnline

Wren Kitchens to Open Two Retail Showrooms Totaling 40,850 SF in New York, Connecticut

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. AND MILFORD, CONN. — Wren Kitchens, a United Kingdom-based designer and manufacturer of kitchens, has signed leases in the Long Island city of Levittown and in the Connecticut city of Milford to open retail showrooms. The spaces will span 19,500 and 21,350 square feet, respectively. Adam Weinblatt and Marc Frankel of Newmark Knight Frank represented Wren Kitchens in the lease negotiations. Brian Schuster of Ripco Real Estate represented the landlords. Both showrooms are scheduled to open by late 2020 or early 2021.

