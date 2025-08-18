Monday, August 18, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Wright Close & Barger Signs 41,000 SF Office Lease in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Wright Close & Barger LLP has signed a 41,000-square-foot office lease in downtown Houston. The law firm will relocate from the Galleria area to the 30th and 31st  floors of TC Energy Center, a 56-story, 1.2 million-square-foot tower located at 700 Louisiana St. The deal represents a footprint expansion of about 60 percent. Joshua Brown, Audrey Selber and Kaitlyn Duffie of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. John Spafford of CBRE represented the landlord, M-M Properties.

