REBusinessOnline

Wright Runstad, Intercontinental Real Estate Break Ground on 122,000 SF Office Building in Seattle

Posted on by in Development, Office, Washington, Western

400-University-Rainier-Square-Seattle-WA

Slated to open in July 2021, 400 University @ Rainier Square in downtown Seattle will offer 110,000 square feet of office space and 12,000 square feet of restaurant and lounge space.

SEATTLE — Local developer Wright Runstad & Co., in partnership with Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., has broken ground on 400 University @ Rainier Square. The 10-story, Class A office building will be located at the southwest corner of University Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle.

Totaling 122,000 square feet, the development will feature 110,000 square feet of office space above 12,000 square feet of street-level restaurant and lounge space. Additional features will include a subgrade mezzanine level, a 6,000-square-foot rooftop deck, third-floor terrace, bike storage, locker rooms with showers and dedicated tenant parking. The plans also include an underground concourse that connects to the Washington Athletic Club, Seattle Hilton, Union Square and the Washington State Convention Center.

Upon completion in July 2021, the NBBJ-designed building will complete Rainier Square, a 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use project Wright Runstad developed.

Jeffery Weber and Jason Flynn of Eastdil Secured’s San Francisco office arranged the secured the joint venture partnership. Greg Inglin and David Abbott of Colliers International represent the office leasing team.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Conferences
Jun
4
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  