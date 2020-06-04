Wright Runstad, Intercontinental Real Estate Break Ground on 122,000 SF Office Building in Seattle

Slated to open in July 2021, 400 University @ Rainier Square in downtown Seattle will offer 110,000 square feet of office space and 12,000 square feet of restaurant and lounge space.

SEATTLE — Local developer Wright Runstad & Co., in partnership with Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., has broken ground on 400 University @ Rainier Square. The 10-story, Class A office building will be located at the southwest corner of University Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle.

Totaling 122,000 square feet, the development will feature 110,000 square feet of office space above 12,000 square feet of street-level restaurant and lounge space. Additional features will include a subgrade mezzanine level, a 6,000-square-foot rooftop deck, third-floor terrace, bike storage, locker rooms with showers and dedicated tenant parking. The plans also include an underground concourse that connects to the Washington Athletic Club, Seattle Hilton, Union Square and the Washington State Convention Center.

Upon completion in July 2021, the NBBJ-designed building will complete Rainier Square, a 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use project Wright Runstad developed.

Jeffery Weber and Jason Flynn of Eastdil Secured’s San Francisco office arranged the secured the joint venture partnership. Greg Inglin and David Abbott of Colliers International represent the office leasing team.