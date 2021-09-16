Wright Runstad, J.P. Morgan Open 58-Story Residences at Rainier Square in Downtown Seattle

The Residences at Rainier Square offers 189 apartments, a 40th-floor Sky Lobby and 14,000 square feet of amenity space.

SEATTLE — Wright Runstad & Co. and J.P. Morgan have welcomed the first residents of The Residences at Rainier Square in downtown Seattle. Wright Runstad & Co. partnered with institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternative on development of the mixed-use project.

The Residences features 189 for-lease apartments, occupying floors 39 through 58 of the mixed-use structure, in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and top-floor penthouse. The property also offers a 40th-floor Sky Lobby, 14,000 square feet of amenity space, a 24/7 concierge service, a Full Swing golf simulator, an indoor grilling station, full-service pet lounge with grooming stations, exercise room, play area and pet relief area.

NBBJ served as architect for the community.