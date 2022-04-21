REBusinessOnline

WRS Acquires Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 55,643 SF in Metro Charleston

Varnfield Business Park

The properties are located about 25 miles from Charleston and 18 miles from Charleston International Airport.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments has acquired three fully tenanted industrial/flex buildings totaling 55,643 square feet in Summerville. Patrick Marr of WRS Inc. represented the firm internally. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The industrial/flex buildings include the following: 114-A&B Trigard Lane (20,803 square feet); 215-A&B Varnfield Drive (25,000 square feet); and 220 Varnfield Drive (9,840 square feet). The properties are located about 25 miles from Charleston and 18 miles from Charleston International Airport.

