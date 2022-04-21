WRS Acquires Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 55,643 SF in Metro Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments has acquired three fully tenanted industrial/flex buildings totaling 55,643 square feet in Summerville. Patrick Marr of WRS Inc. represented the firm internally. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The industrial/flex buildings include the following: 114-A&B Trigard Lane (20,803 square feet); 215-A&B Varnfield Drive (25,000 square feet); and 220 Varnfield Drive (9,840 square feet). The properties are located about 25 miles from Charleston and 18 miles from Charleston International Airport.