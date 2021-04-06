WRS Signs Bin City Bargains to 20,243 SF Lease at Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy, North Carolina

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments has leased 20,243 square feet of retail space at The Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy to Bin City Bargains. The retailer is a family-owned liquidation company featuring products from major online retailers, as well as big box department stores. Bin City Bargains sell new overstock items as well as box-damaged and returned goods at a flat price per day. The new store will offer two restocks per week and the prices decrease daily.

Originally opened in 1968, The Mayberry Mall is located at 388 Frederick St. and is currently leased to tenants such as Hobby Lobby, Belk, Hallmark, Shoe Dept., Enmar Accessories, L.A. Nails and Good Fudge. The mall is named after the fictional town of Mayberry from “The Andy Griffith Show.” The namesake of the show, late comedian Andy Griffith who also starred in the series “Matlock,” was born and raised in Mount Airy.