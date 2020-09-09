REBusinessOnline

WS Development Acquires The Paper Store Following Retailer’s Chapter 11 Filing

Posted on by in Company News, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. — A group of investors led by WS Development has acquired The Paper Store, a family-owned and operated Hallmark Gold Crown retailer with stores throughout the Northeast. The Paper Store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-July due to the impact of COVID-19 regulations shuttering its 86 stores for several months. Following a successful restructuring of debt, The Paper Store, which employs about 2,000 people, will continue to operate its stores. WS Development holds a portfolio of 95 commercial properties totaling more than 27 million square feet across the country.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  