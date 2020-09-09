WS Development Acquires The Paper Store Following Retailer’s Chapter 11 Filing

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. — A group of investors led by WS Development has acquired The Paper Store, a family-owned and operated Hallmark Gold Crown retailer with stores throughout the Northeast. The Paper Store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-July due to the impact of COVID-19 regulations shuttering its 86 stores for several months. Following a successful restructuring of debt, The Paper Store, which employs about 2,000 people, will continue to operate its stores. WS Development holds a portfolio of 95 commercial properties totaling more than 27 million square feet across the country.