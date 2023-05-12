Friday, May 12, 2023
The Avenue Viera is leased to more than 80 tenants.
WS Development, PGIM Purchase 550,000 SF Retail Center in Viera, Florida

by John Nelson

VIERA, FLA. — WS Development and PGIM Real Estate have acquired The Avenue Viera, a 550,000-square-foot, open-air retail center located directly off I-95 in Viera. Situated within the 43,000-acre master-planned Viera community in Brevard County, the property features more than 80 retail, restaurant and entertainment tenants. Massachusetts-based WS Development will assume management of the center and will share ownership with PGIM, which has owned Avenue Viera since 2006. The sales price was not disclosed. WS Development and PGIM plan to remerchandise the center, as well as host events and install public art.

