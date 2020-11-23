REBusinessOnline

WS Development Tops Out 525,000 SF Office Project for Amazon in Boston’s Seaport District

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Amazon-Boston-Seaport

Amazon's new office building in the Boston Seaport District will total 525,000 square feet.

BOSTON — WS Development has topped out 111 Harbor Way, a 525,000-square-foot office project in Boston’s Seaport District that will be occupied by Amazon upon completion in late 2021 or early 2022. Designed by Gensler, the property is located within WS Development’s Boston Seaport mixed-use development that spans 33 acres and 20 city blocks. Amazon is expected to occupy about 430,000 square feet and create about 2,000 new jobs within the building.

