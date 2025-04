DEDHAM, MASS. — Local owner-operator WS Development has welcomed five new tenants to Legacy Place, a 580,000-square-foot retail power center located in the southwestern Boston suburb of Dedham that was recently recapitalized. The new tenants are Mexican restaurant Anna’s Taqueria, permanent jewelry brand Brave Daughters, women’s apparel retailer Aritzia, Asian restaurant Mecha Noodle Bar and fitness concept [solidcore]. All openings are slated for various points in 2025.