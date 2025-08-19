Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DelawareLeasing ActivityNortheastOffice

WSFS Bank Renews 74,000 SF Office Lease in Wilmington, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, DEL. — WSFS Bank has renewed its 74,000-square-foot office lease in Wilmington, Del. The subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WSFS) has been the namesake tenant at the building at 500 Delaware Ave., which is known locally as WSFS Bank Center, since 2006, accounting for about 92 percent of the leased space. Jeff Gannett of Virtus Realty Advisors represented the landlord, Buccini Pollin Group, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Connor of Tactix Real Estate Advisors represented WSFS Bank.

You may also like

St. John Properties Purchases 295,000 SF Office Portfolio...

Northmarq Arranges $43M Refinancing of Office Campus in...

Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 35,000 SF...

JLL Arranges $119.2M Refinancing of Life Sciences Property...

Altmark Group Receives $96M Loan for Refinancing of...

PCCP Provides $65M Loan for Refinancing of Queens...

Namdar, Klosed Acquire Brooklyn Retail, Parking Condo for...

Charlene Products Signs 26,886 SF Industrial Lease in...

Multifamily Operators Elevate Operations, Resident Experience with Bulk...