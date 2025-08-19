WSFS Bank Renews 74,000 SF Office Lease in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DEL. — WSFS Bank has renewed its 74,000-square-foot office lease in Wilmington, Del. The subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WSFS) has been the namesake tenant at the building at 500 Delaware Ave., which is known locally as WSFS Bank Center, since 2006, accounting for about 92 percent of the leased space. Jeff Gannett of Virtus Realty Advisors represented the landlord, Buccini Pollin Group, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Connor of Tactix Real Estate Advisors represented WSFS Bank.