WSJ: Ascena Retail Group to Sell Plus-Size Chain Catherines to FullBeauty Brands for $40.8M

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast, Retail

MAHWAH, N.J. — Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, will sell its plus-size chain Catherines to FullBeauty Brands Operations LLC for $40.8 million, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. FullBeauty Brands is a New York City-based holding company whose brands include plus-size chains such as Woman Within, Jessica London Inc. and Swimsuits for All. Ascena Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July with plans to close an unspecified but “significant” number of stores.

