2020 at Providence in Huntsville, Ala., features 360 upscale apartments and approximately 23,000 square feet of retail space.
WSS Development Delivers $100M Mixed-Use Community in Huntsville, Alabama

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — WSS Development has delivered 2020 at Providence, a $100 million mixed-use community in Huntsville. The property features 360 upscale apartments with 12 different floor plans with monthly rental rates ranging from $1,530 to $4,890, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, fitness center, sky room, onsite coworking and conference rooms, resident courtyard and a game room with a golf simulator.

Additionally, 2020 at Providence features approximately 23,000 square feet of retail space leased to tenants including Starbucks, Society Salon, Providence Wine Bar, Dolce Amore Italian Restaurant, Whitt’s Frozen Custard, Cajun Roux and Loona’s Breakfast & Lunch Café.

