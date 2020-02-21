WSV, BedRock to Develop $73M Multifamily Building in Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The property at 5 Washington St. will include apartment and retail space.

BOSTON — Washington Square Ventures and Bedrock Real Estate Partners will develop The Brookliner, a $73 million multifamily project in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. Located at 5 Washington St., the building will comprise 108 apartments and 12,150 square feet of retail space. CVS Pharmacy will occupy 90 percent of the retail space. Amenities will include a deck, fitness center and convenient access to two MBTA Green Line Subway stops. Stantec will serve as the project architect. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and Kyle Juszczyszyn secured financing from an institutional investor. Construction is slated to begin later this year and complete in 2021.