Wu Properties Acquires 231,126 SF Shopping Center in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Willowchase Cente in Houston totals 231,126 square feet.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Wu Properties has acquired Willowchase Center, a 231,126-square-foot shopping center that sits on a 19.5-acre site in northwest Houston. At the time of sale, Willowchase Center was 97 percent leased, with Hispanic grocer Fiesta serving as the anchor. Other tenants include dd’s DISCOUNTS, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Goodwill, Northern Tool + Equipment, Mattress Firm, Family Dollar, America’s Best, Jamboree Dentistry and Metro PCS. Ryan West, Chris Gerard, John Indelli, Katherine Miller, Bailey Black and Grant Rexrode of JLL represented the seller, Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners, in the transaction. Wu Properties has tapped NAI Partners to lease the center moving forward.