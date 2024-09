HOUSTON — Wylie & Associates has signed a 14,453-square-foot office lease in West Houston. The engineering firm is relocating from 1 Greenway Plaza to the building at 1177 W. Loop S. Anthony Squillante and Dustin Devine of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kelli Gault and Doug Little of Transwestern represented the landlord, Hicks Ventures. Wylie & Associates plans to take occupancy of its new space in March 2025.