Wynmor Management Acquires Oklahoma City Apartment Complex for $13.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New York-based private equity firm Wynmor Management LLC has acquired Riverchase Apartments, a 252-unit multifamily community in Oklahoma City, for $13.6 million. Built in 1971, the property consists of 10 three-story buildings and an additional building that serves as an office, as well as a pool, basketball and tennis courts. The seller was Texas-based Casa Claire Apartments LLC. Wynmor plans to implement a value-add program.