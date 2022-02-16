Wynn Resorts Enters into $1.7B Sale-Leaseback Agreement for Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT, MASS. — Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) has entered into an agreement with Realty Income with San Diego-based REIT Realty Income Corp. to sell and lease back Encore Boston Harbor, a luxury resort and casino located outside the state capital in Everett. Under to the terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, Wynn will sell all of the real estate assets to Realty Income for $1.7 billion in cash while continuing to operate the property. However, Wynn will retain ownership of a nearby 13-acre site will eventually house parking and other non-gaming amenities. Wynn will also enter into a triple-net lease with Realty Income that calls for an initial annual rent of $100 million with 1.75 percent increases for the first 10 years. The initial lease term is 30 years, and the contract includes one 30-year renewal option.