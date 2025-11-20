X Caliber Structures $285M in Construction Financing for Missouri Resort Development

OSAGE BEACH, MO. — X Caliber Capital Holdings LLC has structured a $285 million Rural PACE-X financing for the ground-up construction and redevelopment of the Oasis at Lakeport in Osage Beach. The resort and entertainment project has a total cost of $495 million. Plans call for a Marriott hotel with 402 rooms, a conference center, indoor waterpark, amusement park and various amenities.

The $285 million financing consists of $220 million of conventional senior-secured debt through an affiliate of X-Caliber Rural Capital, XRL-ALC LLC, and $65 million of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing through CastleGreen Finance.

The financing marks X-Caliber’s largest Rural PACE-X transaction closed to date since the product launched in late 2024. Rural PACE-X is a proprietary financing solution that provides high-leverage financing for ground-up construction projects in micro-rural areas. The C-PACE financing is the largest to date for the state of Missouri and for CastleGreen Finance, according to X-Caliber.

Gregg Delany, Ken Lorman and Gabe Mashaal of X-Caliber Advisors originated and structured the financing on behalf of Tegethoff Development Co.

The project’s energy-efficiency design is estimated to save around $11 million in costs over the lifetime of the improvements. The Oasis at Lakeport is expected to create more than 1,500 construction jobs and over 500 full-time jobs. The amusement park and attractions are slated to open in spring 2026 while the Marriott hotel and indoor waterpark are projected to open in late 2027. Plans for the project were previously announced in 2023.