X Capital Underway on 59,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Melissa, Texas

MELISSA, TEXAS — Texas-based developer X Capital is underway on sitework for a 59,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Melissa, located about 40 miles north of Dallas in Collin County. The project represents Phase I of a 22-acre development known as Melissa Park Village and will consist of 36,000 square feet of retail space across two buildings, as well as a two-story building with 23,000 square feet for flexible office and/or retail use. Phased deliveries across all three buildings are targeted to begin in 2027. Weitzman is the leasing agent for Melissa Park Village.