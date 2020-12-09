X Company Receives $105.3M Construction Loan for 22-Story Residential Tower in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Located in downtown Denver, X Denver 2 will offer private residences and fully furnished co-living suites with individual bedrooms and bathrooms.

DENVER — The X Company has received $105.3 million in construction financing for X Denver2 (XD2), a multifamily project in the Arapahoe Square neighborhood of downtown Denver.

Eric Tupler, Christopher Peck and Josh Smith of JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan through CIM Group for the borrower.

Located at the corner of 21st and Arapahoe streets, the 22-story XD2 will offer private residences and fully furnished co-living suites with individual bedrooms and bathrooms. Additionally, the property will feature more than 15,700 square feet of collaborative working space; a three-story members-only club offering a resort-style pool and deck; full-serve fitness center with daily classes; and entertainment lounge equipped with a bar.

The project also borders the upcoming infrastructure updates that are transforming 21st and Wynkoop streets into an easily accessible walk-path, restricting vehicles on each street.