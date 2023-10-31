X Development, Midloch Buy 119,366 SF Highbury at Lake Park Shopping Center in West Valley City, Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — X Development and Midloch Investment Partners have acquired Highbury at Lake Park, a Class A retail center in West Valley City, a suburb approximately 10 miles southwest of Salt Lake City. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $30 million.

Located at 5600 West, Highbury at Lake Park features 119,366 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Target, Bank of America, Xfinity, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Marshalls and Café Rio.

Kip Paul of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated the transaction. The buyers financed the transaction with a fixed-rate loan from America First Credit Union. Midloch is a preferred equity investor in the property, which is the firm’s first investment in the Salt Lake City market.