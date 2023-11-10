Friday, November 10, 2023
X-Golf Opens 6,800 SF Entertainment Venue at $500M Halcyon Development in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

ALPHARETTA, GA. — X-Golf has opened a 6,800-square-foot golf simulator and sports bar venue at RocaPoint Partners’ $500 million Halcyon development in Alpharetta. Halcyon comprises 135 acres of mixed-use space roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta along Ga. 400. X-Golf occupies space on the ground-floor of Halcyon Grand, an apartment community located within the development. X-Golf’s venue features seven bays for group golf simulation, as well as a full bar serving beer, cocktails and appetizers. JLL represented RocaPoint in lease negotiations.

