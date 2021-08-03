X-Golf Signs 6,200 SF Lease at Samanea Mall in Westbury, New York

WESTBURY, N.Y. — X-Golf, an entertainment concept that features golf simulations and food and beverage offerings, has signed a 6,200-square-foot lease at Samanea Mall in the Long Island village of Westbury. Matthew Kucker, Jordan Baruch and Herb Agin of Colliers International, along with internal agent Dominic Coluccio, represented the landlord, Lesso Mall Development, in the lease negotiations. Bradley Diamond of Parallel Realty represented the tenant, which will backfill a space previously occupied by David’s Bridal. Other entertainment concepts at Samanea Mall include Dave & Buster’s and Empire Adventure Park.