X-Golf Frederick will feature a full-service sports bar and restaurant, in addition to eight indoor golf simulators.
X-Golf to Open 13,414 SF Entertainment Venue in Frederick, Maryland

by John Nelson

FREDERICK, MD. — X-Golf America will open a 13,414-square-foot entertainment venue in Frederick, marking the company’s largest location to date. Situated within the 200,000-square-foot Westview Promenade, the store is scheduled to open this month. In addition to eight indoor golf simulators, the venue will feature full-service sports bar and restaurant.

Ashley Zito and Danielle Bridge represented the landlord, Hill Management Services, in the lease transaction on an internal basis. Franchisees and husband-and-wife team Jillian and Matthew Louden will own and operate the facility.

X-Golf America’s portfolio currently includes more than 80 stores across 36 states.

